Must win for the Blues

The Lautoka Football team want to ensure that they win their next few games in the Digicel Premier League competition.

The return of their national players has been a major boost to the Blues campaign.

Coach Anginesh Prasad says the youth players stepped when the national players were away.

“We are prepared, when the national boys were out, we had all done our fitness. As I said this youth boys will be filling in the shoes for the players who are injured and red carded and the double yellow, we are prepared to play, we have to play and we will play.”

Two matches will be held at Churchill Park with Ba facing Nasinu at 1pm and Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

At Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Navua meets Nadi at 2pm and Suva battles Nadroga at 4pm.

These two matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Suva and Nadroga at 12pm will be shown live on FBC’S pay-per-view Pop channel.