Must win for Suva

The Suva football side will need a win or draw against Nadi to clinch the Vodafone Premier League title.

But the Whites are not counting their luck just yet as the job is still left to be done.

The teams last met in round six where the Capital side came out victors with a 1-nil win over the Jetsetters at Prince Charles Park.

However, coach Babs Khan says regardless of the past result, Nadi will be in full force come Sunday.

“Nadi has two good strikers that’s Rusi and Qase. On the day if they’re good, they could punish us. We won’t take anything away from Nadi, Kamal Swamy is a good coach and he’s always planning good things. When you have a good coach, the game automatically becomes good too.”

He adds, the Kamal Swamy coached side is an unpredictable team, and the Whites will need to be on their toes through the span of 90 minutes.

Suva takes on Nadi tomorrow at 3 pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also, at 3 pm, Rewa faces Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Today, Ba meets Labasa at 1.30 pm while Navua battles Nasinu at 7 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can tune in to the live commentaries of the Navua-Nasinu and Rewa-Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.