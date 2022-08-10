Still a chance for Delta Tigers

[File Photo]

There is still a chance for Rewa football to make it to the OFC Champions League semi-finals.

Rewa just needs a draw against Hienghene Sports from New Caledonia tomorrow to book its spot in the semis.

Coach Marika Rodu says they will build on the positives from the match against Auckland City on Monday.

“They tried all their best to come around us, through and over us. But we came with a very clear mindset in the second half, we continued to press. But apart from that I’m still happy with the way the game went and we’ll focus on the game against Hienghene.”

The Delta Tigers is second in Group B with a win and a loss and a one goal difference from Hienghene who is in third.

Tomorrow’s match kicks-off at 12pm.