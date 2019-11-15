Musa to be elected Fiji FA Vice-President

Businessman Aiyaz Musa will be elected tomorrow as the Fiji Football Association Vice-President.

Musa will be elected at the Fiji Football Association congress which will be held tomorrow at the Sugarcane Growers Council hall in Lautoka.

The congress will start at 9:30am before the first Punjas Battle of the Giants match kick-off at 12pm.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says Musa will be elected unopposed.

‘There was only one nomination for Vice-President West that of Aiyaz Musa and now he is going to be elected unopposed of course in our congress the voters will approve his election via culmination.”

Yusuf says it’s not going to be e long congress as it will finish in about an hour and a half