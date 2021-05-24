Home

Football

Murimurivalu double in Tigers win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 16, 2022 7:42 am
Kini Murimurivalu[pic:BT SPORT]

Flying Fijians fullback Kini Murimurivalu scored a brace of tries this morning for Leicester Tigers in their 29-28 win over Irish club Connacht during their Champions Cup clash.

The Tigers scored a last-gasp try from Hosea Saumaki as they came from 18 points behind to earn a dramatic win that sees them qualify for the last 16.

Leicester prop Joe Heyes rumbled over from a powerful maul for the opening try in the third minute and seven minutes later the visitors put together a fine flowing move and wing Murimurivalu did not have to break stride to collect Burns’ cross-field kick before diving over in the corner.

Murimurivalu’s second try was in the 55th minute as he finished off a length-of-the-field move after Jesper Wiese had won the turnover deep in his own half.

In other results, Albert Tuisue’s London Irish defeated Leroy Atalifo’s Edinburgh 21-20, and Wasps beat Toulouse 30-22

