Mumtaz Ali passes on

Another local veteran footballer has passed away.

Former Rewa Football Association President and life-long member, Mumtaz Ali has died.

Fiji Football Association President, Rajesh Patel says Ali’s death is a huge loss to the football fraternity in the country.

Patel says Ali was a great leader and footballer during his time.

He was one who contributed a lot to the growth of the sport in Nausori, Tailevu, and Naitasiri.

Ali continued to work his craft by guiding the existing Rewa football executives to steer a team that has recently found its form.