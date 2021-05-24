Football
Mumtaz Ali passes on
December 29, 2021 4:12 pm
The late Mumtaz Ali [Source: Fiji Football]
Another local veteran footballer has passed away.
Former Rewa Football Association President and life-long member, Mumtaz Ali has died.
Fiji Football Association President, Rajesh Patel says Ali’s death is a huge loss to the football fraternity in the country.
Article continues after advertisement
Patel says Ali was a great leader and footballer during his time.
He was one who contributed a lot to the growth of the sport in Nausori, Tailevu, and Naitasiri.
Ali continued to work his craft by guiding the existing Rewa football executives to steer a team that has recently found its form.
Advertisement