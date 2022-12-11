Morocco are 'Rocky' of tournament after beating Portugal

Morocco players prostrated in celebration at full-time [Source: BBC]

Three previous African sides had reached the quarter-finals of the competition – but could not take that step further.

This time, it was different.

Marvellous Morocco have lit up this World Cup – and their fans got their reward by witnessing their side becoming the first from their continent to reach the semi-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were sent home, and the Atlas Lions go roaring on courtesy of Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half headed winner.

There was no stopping that from Youssef En-Nesyri 💥#LetItFly with @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/JhR5iUOsPt — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

“We are becoming a team everyone loves because we are showing what we can achieve,” said victorious boss Walid Regragui.

“If you show the passion, heart and belief, you can succeed and my players have shown that. It is not a miracle – those in Europe might say it is, but we have beaten Portugal, Spain, Belgium and drawn against Croatia without conceding. That is the result of hard work.

“African and Arab teams work hard but we have made our people happy and proud. The whole continent is proud. When you watch Rocky Balboa, you want to support him and we are the Rocky of this World Cup.”

Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) had all fallen at the quarter-final hurdle but Morocco broke the glass ceiling to cause pandemonium at Al Thumama Stadium.

Having whistled each touch of the ball from the Portuguese, the watching supporters’ jeers turned to a cacophony of cheers as substitutes piled on to the pitch at full-time.

“Seer, seer, (go, go),” chanted the fans. “Dima Maghrib (Forever Morocco),” screamed others.

Boss Regragui, who has masterminded this run, was hoisted into the air by his players, who then sprinted towards their supporters behind the goal with arms aloft.

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “The noise in this stadium is incredible. I am trying to think of when such a shock as this has happened in the World Cup.

“They deserve it, not only for the skill and effort but that noise just keeps on turning up.”

Morocco had become not just the first African side, but also the first Arab one from a country with a Muslim majority, to reach the last four of the biggest competition in world football.

The team have displayed their Islamic beliefs, reciting passages of the Quran in their huddle before their success on penalties over Spain in the previous round.

As they had done then too, players and staff bowed down for sujud (prostration) in front of their fans after victory over Portugal.

Meanwhile, substitute Achraf Dari celebrated by draping himself in a Palestine flag, Paris St-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi found his mum again to kiss her while ex-Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal danced with his mum.

Regragui was one of the last to leave the pitch at the end, clearly emotional after such a significant victory.

He was applauded into the post-match news conference once more alongside goalkeeper Bono and said his team “Alhamdulillah (thanks to God)” had a chance of winning the World Cup and that all of the world was now with Morocco “Inshallah (if God wishes).”

He added: “It is the first time I have cried at the end of a match. I have to be an example and show I am mentally strong but sometimes it is too much for you.

“Getting to the semi-finals of the World Cup, the emotions just pour out. I would be lying if we thought we would get to this stage, I just could not control the tears.”

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the player of the match, added: “We are here to change the mentality and get rid of the inferiority. Morocco is out to face anyone in the world, beyond the semi-finals and anything else.

“We have changed this mentality and the generation coming after us will know Moroccan players can create miracles.

“I have great players with me and they are all fantastic. When anyone faces Morocco now, they know they can play at the highest level.”

There were more tears, this time from Cristiano Ronaldo, who trudged down the tunnel at full-time knowing at the age of 37, his dream of lifting the World Cup may well be over.