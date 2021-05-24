Home

Morocco and Russia through to Futsal World Cup quarter-finals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 23, 2021 8:18 am

Morocco has beaten Venezuela 3-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2021 Futsal World Cup.

Coach Hicham Dguig’s men performed a spectacular game against their South American opponents, with Soufiane Mesrar scoring all three goals for Morocco.

Morocco’s futsal national team made their first-time-ever accomplishment to qualify for this round.

In other matches, Russia Olympic Committee defeated Vietnam 3-2.

