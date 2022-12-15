Moroccan fans briefly clash with police in Brussels after World Cup defeat

Around 100 soccer fans, some wrapped in Moroccan flags, briefly clashed with police today in central Brussels, after Morocco lost 2-0 to France in the World Cup semi-final.

The fans gathered near Brussels South station, threw fireworks and other objects at lines of police dressed in riot gear and set alight some garbage bags and cardboard boxes.

Police responded with a water cannon and tear gas.

Police detained several of the fans but said the clashes were brief and caused no serious damage.