More workshops planned for football players

The Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) will not let the COVID-19 pandemic dampen their spirit on continuing to strive for the growth of football in the country.

The association looks to bring workshops to the players, coaches, referees officials and everyone involved in football.

This is part of the planned scenarios drawn should contact sports remain restricted says Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

“We’ll continue with our programs as we are doing now with coaching workshops within the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health. We’ll continue with education process of our technical officials. We’ll have online courses with coaching and refereeing and administration courses.”

Yusuf adds this will also help players, officials and coaches prepare well for competitions locally, regionally and internationally next year.