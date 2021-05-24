Home

Football

More work on finishing says Rewa coach

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 6:14 am

Rewa secured an emphatic win in the Digicel Premier League yesterday but there are still concerns on the team’s finishing.

The Delta Tigers defeated NZOTC Nasinu 2-0 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

One came from a free kick and the second through some nice touches by Alick Worworbu, delivering the pass to Abbu Zahid who finished it off in style.

Coach Rodicks Singh says the team could’ve had a bigger score-line if they had capitalized on opportunities.

“If you reflect back on this game, we missed quite a good number of chances, our defense has improved which is the positive part of our game but we’ll still work very hard on our finishing.”

Singh says overall the players stuck to their game plan and structure which proved successful against Nasinu.

In another DPL result yesterday, Sharma’s Investment Suva defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 3-2.

