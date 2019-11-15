More work is needed for the national under 16 side

Fitness is another area of focus the national under 16 side will need to work on in their eight weeks camp.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says more work still needs to be done to get the girls ready for the championship in Tahiti.

“Some of the girls I’ve seen have gone down a little in weight size and I think this eight weeks is good enough to bring them to shape.”

Vonolagi adds there’s a huge task ahead for the side to get in shape and fit enough to provide a tough competition during the championship.

The national under 16 will tour Tahiti for OFC U16 Girls Championship later in the year.