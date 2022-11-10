More than a win for Nasau

[Photo: Supplied]

It may just be a win against Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Four Nations but for Digicel Kula’s mid-fielder Cema Nasau, it was more than that.

Nasau scored the lone goal when Fiji lost 2-1 to PNG in the Women’s Nations Cup final in Suva earlier this year.

The 22-year-old says she came with a mission and she executed it wel

“Feels good scoring against PNG that’s what I was aiming for to come and play with Papua New Guinea and score a goal and I feel really good about it”.

Nasau says they can’t back down now and will have to give their all in the upcoming matches.

“The last tournament against PNG and the game that just finished now I think it was the best performance for us the Fiji team so we will give all our 100% in the game today.”

The team had a recovery session yesterday and was invited to the Australian Parliament House for a formal dinner.

Fiji will face Australia’s Under-20 side, the Young Matildas tomorrow at 6 pm.