More teams for veteran’s football tournament

Seventeen teams will feature in the 2021 RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veterans tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next month.

The three-day tourney will see a number of former national and district reps in action.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, says it is great to see the interest from former players.

The tournament is for those who are 40 years and above, and it was organized to keep our former players’ fit and healthy.

Yusuf adds that players who played in the last tournament in Navua will have to stick to their teams.

Players are only allowed to join another side if their team is not participating.

The pool draws for the tournament is expected to be held on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Vodafone Premier League season will kick off next weekend.

Two matches will be played on Saturday with Nadroga hosting Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 5pm and Labasa meets Ba at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.

Suva will take on Rewa next Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can catch the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.