More room for improvement says Khan

It’s back to the drawing board for Suva football after what coach Babs Khan described as a risky round six match against Rewa.

The side walked away with a point after recording a 2-all draw but will be looking to not make mistakes in the coming rounds.

Khan says every week is a learning experience, and they will do more on-field practice to continue to improve.

“Everybody enjoyed football, we took the risk and it didn’t pay off for us but we’ll take the one point and we’ll go back into the drawing board and well see our coaching staff what they come up with, will start training and prepare for another game”.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 6 4 2 0 10 3 +7 14 SUVA 6 4 2 0 14 9 +5 14 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NASINU 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6 NADROGA 5 2 0 3 3 10

-7 6 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2