More room for improvement: Davis

Action from the Fiji vs Tonga match {Source: Fiji Football]

The Fiji Football Women’s team has taken a lot of positives from last night’s friendly match against Tonga.

It was the team’s first competitive match since the Australia tour in April.

Striker Trina Davis says it was good to be back on the field testing their combination before the upcoming Oceania Nations Women’s Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can definitely improve off of this game, we’ve been working really hard in camp for the past few weeks. I’ve only been here for a week and a half but the team has been in camp ever since after Australia. They only had two weeks off and then they came back so, they’ve been working hard and coach has been pushing us, making sure we do our fitness.”

Davis says they’ll review their performance and address the areas that needs to be strengthened.

The OFC Nations Women’s Cup starts next Wednesday with Samoa facing Tonga at 7pm.

Fiji’s first match is against the Solomon Islands on the 14th at HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.