More matches or more teams, Fiji FA to confirm

The Fiji Football Association is looking at either increasing the number of games or the number of participating teams for the national league this season.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says these are the two possible scenarios they are looking at.

The Association confirmed in its Council meeting last month that the national league will adopt a new format this season to give players more game time.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf

Yusuf says this will be finalized in its January Council meeting which will be held on Sunday.

“We were anticipating to play four rounds but that is not feasible in view of the lack of grounds in Fiji and it will be heavily used by other sporting organizations as well. The other options are to increase the number of teams to 9 or to 10. If it’s 10, then 18 matches then we’ll probably have another top 4 elimination series.”

The current format sees teams play 14 matches and Yusuf says even if they add three more, it will see the season extending until December.

This is a concern for the Association given the factors that may cause the postponement or delay of matches.