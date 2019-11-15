More invitational games in the future

The Fiji Football Association wants to host more invitational games post COVID-19 to align with Coach Flemming Serritslev new philosophy of improving standards.

Local footballers have been found to lack two major components, controlling the speed of the ball and choosing the timing of an attack.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says as plans to re-start tournaments by July 1st is still being discussed, the Association will also be looking at changing their game format.

Article continues after advertisement

“To do away with the current format and have a new format where other teams will be invited because our current national coach believes that the more the matches players play the better they will be.”

The Fiji Football Association is planning to cut down on the number of matches to be played should local competitions resume.

The Associations new revised calendar will indicate the number of matches to hold for the remainder of the 2020 season.