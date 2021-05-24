Home

Football

More international matches needed for Bula Boys

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 3, 2022 4:25 pm

The Fiji Football Association is still on the hunt to secure some international matches for the national football team.

Overseas-based players have had some international game time, and Fiji FA wants the same for the local players.

Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they need to know the level the team is at and compare them to other teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is important for the team to have more warm-up games to test out the pattern and formation and understanding, and we are trying very hard to get the teams some games.”

The national football team is set to participate in the FIFA World Cup preliminary competition in Qatar in March.

