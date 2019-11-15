More improvements needed says Rodu

After winning five of its seven Vodafone Premier League matches, Rewa Football Coach Marika Rodu feels there are still a lot of improvements needed.

Rodu says consistency is something the side aims to maintain in order to secure their place on top of the points table.

Rodu adds the Delta Tigers will need to improve on certain areas before they head into the next round of VPL.

“Counter-attack one, because we went on some counter-attacks, we made some good breaks but we did not finish. There were more passes to space which caused our strikers to get tired more easily that’s why we had to swap both our strikers. So in the future, we want to break the defense and counter-attack more into the field rather than into space.”

Rewa will play Ba on the 22nd of next month at the Fiji FA Academy ground Ba.

Meanwhile, in the lone VPL match this week, Ba host Suva on Saturday at 3pm.

The match will air live on FBC TV and commentary on Mirchi FM.