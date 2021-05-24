More good news for fans in the north

There’s more good news for football fans in the north as both the Digicel Premier and Senior Leagues return this week.

While the Babasiga Lions will host two games at Subrail Park, the Senior League for the Vanua Levu zone starts this weekend in Labasa after seven months.

Two rounds of DSL matches will be played at Bocalevu Primary School Ground on Saturday and Sunday.

At 11 am on Saturday Nadogo will face Seaqaqa while Dreketi plays Bua at 1pm before Savusavu and Taveuni clash at 3pm.

On Sunday at 10am Bua takes on Nadogo followed by Seaqaqa and Savusavu match at 12pm while Taveuni and Dreketi will wrap up the day at 2pm.

Meanwhile, in DPL, Labasa meets Lautoka at 1pm on Saturday before playing Navua at the same time on Sunday.

You can listen to the Labasa/Lautoka live commentary on Mirchi FM.