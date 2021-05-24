Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|Fiji records 53 new COVID-19 cases|No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|
Full Coverage

Football

More game time for players needed: Yusuf

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 8:59 am
Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf. [File photo]

The Fiji Football Association is in discussions with district reps and stakeholders about giving more game time to players in the next season.

The Association will be holding a council meeting early next month to decide on a new format for district players.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the plan is still in discussion phase, but Fiji FA is determined to finalize decision before the season kicks-off.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the end of the day we still want to achieve that the players need to have more game time but then we are open to discussions with our members as a result we are planning to have our council meeting on the 9th”

Yusuf says fans can expect a good number of competitions come 2022.

“We have a full-on season next year, both men and women, all competitions will be played, boys and girls, under 16 and under 19. We have an under 12, under 14 our program also will be starting in late February”

The Fiji Football calendar kicks off in February with the national league.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.