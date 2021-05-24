More game time for players needed: Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association is in discussions with district reps and stakeholders about giving more game time to players in the next season.

The Association will be holding a council meeting early next month to decide on a new format for district players.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the plan is still in discussion phase, but Fiji FA is determined to finalize decision before the season kicks-off.

“At the end of the day we still want to achieve that the players need to have more game time but then we are open to discussions with our members as a result we are planning to have our council meeting on the 9th”

Yusuf says fans can expect a good number of competitions come 2022.

“We have a full-on season next year, both men and women, all competitions will be played, boys and girls, under 16 and under 19. We have an under 12, under 14 our program also will be starting in late February”

The Fiji Football calendar kicks off in February with the national league.