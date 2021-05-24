More game time for players: Cole

The Digicel Women’s Football coach Lisa Cole will use the two International Friendlies against the Philippines as a build-up for the 2022 OFC Nations Cup.

Fiji is set to take on the Philippines on April 7th and later on April 11th in Sydney, Australia.

Cole says they were only able to be travel with 20 players after four of their players have yet to receive their VISA and will join the team next week.

Cole says she’ll use this tour as an opportunity to work on their weaknesses and build up a good combination and structure in the team.

The national women’s football team will also play some warm-up matches against clubs in Sydney.

They will meet Westfield Sports High tomorrow and APIA Leichardt FC on Saturday.

The team will return back on April 12.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this week, Nasinu will open the tripleheader this Sunday against Nadroga at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

At 2pm Nadi will host Suva before Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

You can watch the triple-header matches live on the FBC Pop Pay-Per view channel.

Another match on Sunday will see table leader Rewa take on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.