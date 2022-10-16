More funding from FIFA to Fiji FA confirmed

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel welcoming the FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura

Improving and building new infrastructures are one of the Fiji Football Association’s need at the moment.

The Fiji FA had a chance to share their thoughts on the issue with the FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura today.

Samoura is in the country for the first time and today she was at the Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

FIFA is pleased with the development works believes that Fiji has the potential to make its name in world football.

Samoura says she understands that infrastructure is one of the challenges at the moment for Fiji FA but FIFA may lighten the burden financially soon.

”Starting in the next cycle there will be a substantive increase of the FIFA Forward money from $6m today to $8m meaning you will have another $2m added on your budget to be able to achieve also some of the critical investment that you need in terms of infrastructure buildings”.

After being briefed via some presentations, Samoura says she’s content with what’s being done with the FIFA funding in the country.

”When I look at the figures but also hear about all the investments that have been made over the past few years I can just say that the FIFA Forward money here is money well spent and it deserves a round of applause”.

Samoura also congratulated Fiji FA for securing a partnership with McDonalds for Little Bula League program.