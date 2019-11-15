More exposure and community support needed to develop football

Fiji football star, Roy Krishna says more exposure and continuous support from the wider community will play a huge role in elevating the performance of national footballers in the country and the Oceania region.

Krishna while highlighting the issues faced by local footballers say the biggest challenge is exposure and this could be pointed to Fiji’s geographical location; being far from countries that excel in the sport.

The Labasa lad says the support of the community also plays a pivotal role in the performance of the players whether in local or regional competitions.

Krishna says the sight of empty stadiums during tournaments would hurt the morale of the players impacting not only their performance but also their development in the sport.

The 33-year-old says if these factors come together, the sport will elevate to greater heights in terms of players performance and world ranking.