Football

More defensive work for Ba

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 15, 2021 10:18 am

Ba football has a slight chance of finishing second in the Digicel Premier League and qualify for the Oceania Confederation Championship.

The Men in Black are fifth on the table with 18 points and two games at hand.

Ba could potentially finish second if it wins its remaining matches and hopes that Labasa, Suva and Rewa looses its upcoming games.

After a disappointing loss to Rewa on Sunday, player Samuela Navoce says the team needs to strengthen its defense.

“Seta in the midfield, we could not shut him down because he was the main player distributing the ball. He cause defensive error for us in the backline.”

Ba faces Labasa on Friday at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

They will then face Suva on Sunday at 1pm at the same venue before Lautoka hosts Labasa at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Suva/Ba and Lautoka/Labasa matches on Mirchi FM.

In other games on Sunday, Rewa takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium while Nadroga faces Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

 

