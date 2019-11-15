More collaboration needed to foster growth of football says Krishna

Fiji football sensation Roy Krishna is urging for more collaborate work from communities to help foster the growth of football in the country.

The Fiji Football Association has taken a route of developing the sport from the grassroots through the Mom and Pop League program.

The program sees young boys and girls learn and practice simple skills of football and Krishna says this is just one step towards taking the sport to greater heights.

The Labasa lad says in order to have greater and more skillful football stars in the future, early development is pivotal.

Krishna adds although the current national football players have improved drastically, a little more support from the corporate world, schools, parents and the society as a whole is needed to boost these players and football up a notch.