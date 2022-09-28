Morata goal stuns Portugal

[Source: Spain football/Twitter]

Alvaro Morata grabbed a dramatic winner as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga to qualify for the Nations League Finals.

The ex-Chelsea striker scored in the 88th minute from close range after Nico Williams headed the ball into his path.

Portugal only needed a point to advance and had chances to score but Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo both missed.

Spain will be joined in June’s finals by Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands, who are expected to host all the games.

Meanwhile, in the other results, Greece defeated Northern Ireland 3-1, Switzerland took down Czech Republic 2-1, Ukraine and Scotland ended in a nil-all draw.