Morata chases Euro record for Spain

Star forward Alvaro Morata is on track to be Spain’s top scorer in the European Championship.

Morata has equaled Fernando Torres as the top scorer at the tournament.

The 28-year-old striker got his second of the Euro 2020 when he scored during extra time against Croatia yesterday.

Having netted three times in Euro 2016, the 28-year-old’s tally in European Championships now stands at five.

That puts him level with Fernando Torres and one ahead of Barcelona great David Villa.

Spain faces Switzerland at 4am on Saturday in the first quarter-final match followed by Belgium and Italy at 7am.

On Sunday, Czech Republic meets Denmark at 4am and Ukraine faces England at 7am.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBCS Sports channel on the Walesi platform.