Moore rescues Wales against Switzerland

Wales striker Kieffer Moore marked his return to the starting line-up with an important goal against Switzerland to secure a 1-all draw in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Moore’s 74th-minute stunning header was enough to rescue a point for Wales.

It was Moore’s third start in nine matches under interim manager Robert Page and the Cardiff City striker didn’t disappoint.

Breel Embolo had given the Swiss a 1-0 lead before half-time with a fine header.

Wales next game will be against Wales on Thursday and the results could have a significant bearing on their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Turkey lost 3-0 to Italy in its opening match yesterday.

