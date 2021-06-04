Football
Moore rescues Wales against Switzerland
June 13, 2021 5:00 am
Kieffer Moore celebrates after scoring the equalizer.[Source:Wales Online]
Wales striker Kieffer Moore marked his return to the starting line-up with an important goal against Switzerland to secure a 1-all draw in their opening game of Euro 2020.
Moore’s 74th-minute stunning header was enough to rescue a point for Wales.
It was Moore’s third start in nine matches under interim manager Robert Page and the Cardiff City striker didn’t disappoint.
Breel Embolo had given the Swiss a 1-0 lead before half-time with a fine header.
Wales next game will be against Wales on Thursday and the results could have a significant bearing on their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.
Turkey lost 3-0 to Italy in its opening match yesterday.
You can catch all the EURO 2020 action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.