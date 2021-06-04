Home

Football

Moore rescues Wales against Switzerland

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 13, 2021 5:00 am
Kieffer Moore celebrates after scoring the equalizer.[Source:Wales Online]

Wales striker Kieffer Moore marked his return to the starting line-up with an important goal against Switzerland to secure a 1-all draw in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Moore’s 74th-minute stunning header was enough to rescue a point for Wales.

It was Moore’s third start in nine matches under interim manager Robert Page and the Cardiff City striker didn’t disappoint.

Article continues after advertisement

Breel Embolo had given the Swiss a 1-0 lead before half-time with a fine header.

Wales next game will be against Wales on Thursday and the results could have a significant bearing on their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Turkey lost 3-0 to Italy in its opening match yesterday.

You can catch all the EURO 2020 action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

