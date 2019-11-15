Mom's memories voice of reasons for Nasau

Ba women’s football star Cema Nasau is not just any ordinary player.

Nasau, who will celebrate her 21st birthday in two weeks’ has scored 10 goals so far in the Vodafone Women’s IDC, becoming the top goal scorer for Ba in the tournament.

However, there’s little to celebrate for the national rep as something close to her is missing.

She’s commended for her impressive performance and top form, but what many don’t know is she lost her mum at a young age.

The 20-year-old says she draws inspiration from her aunt who raised her while her mom’s memories have been her voice of reasons throughout the IDC.

“Because when my parents passed away, my aunty and my father were always there for me and support me because my parents were always supporting me during school times.”



Ba women’s midfielder Aliza Hussein says they share Nasau’s pain and, they will try to defend the trophy for her.

“It’s a bit tough this time but, my team and I, we are known as the best so, we will do our best again this year to take the Cup back home.”

The finals of the Vodafone Women’s IDC will be kick off at 2 pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.