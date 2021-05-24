Mom proud of son’s achievement

It was an emotional moment for Vacaleni Driu when she farewelled her son Nabil Begg who is with the Digicel Fiji Football team in Qatar for the World Cup qualifiers.

Although she had other plans for the 18-year-old, Driu says she had to take two steps back and just watch his son chase his football dream.

Driu says Begg’s dream started at Varavu Muslim ground in Ba and three years later he is a national rep.

“We are very honored because of the sacrifice I’m seeing that Nabil has been doing over the years. He’s a much matured person now.”

His humble beginnings shaped him to be the player he is.

Driu says they had their own aspirations for the Kamil College student, but he was sure of his football dream.

“He’s always thankful to us, telling us as parents is to believe in his dreams. Today he’s made it that far and I’m very grateful to him.”

Begg was in action for the national side in their 3-0 win over Vanuatu in a test match yesterday.

The Bula Boys face New Caledonia next Saturday in their first qualifier at 5am.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this week with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battles Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the doubleheader match live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 4 3 1 0 6 1 +5 10 SUVA 4 3 1 0 8 5 +3 10 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 NAVUA 4 2 0 2 9 9 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 NASINU 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2 NADROGA 3 0 0 3 1 10

-9 0