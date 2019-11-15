Mom and Pop League expected to be deferred till December

Fiji Football’s Mom and Pop League program is expected to resume in December.

This is part of the association’s planned scenarios when and if contact sports resume.

The Mom and Pop League program is an initiative by Fiji FA to develop football from the grassroots dealing with school children from kindergarten to primary schools.

The program taught basic skills and technique of the sport.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the program will be halted until December as it will clash with other programs and to also allow the kids to focus on their school work.

“Being a Saturday where we will have our full-on program for the youths and everybody and that we’re anticipating Saturday being classed as a school day, with this in mind we will defer the Mom and Pop League towards the December holidays.”

The 10 week long program that runs every Saturdays came to a stop when Fiji confirmed its first COVID-19 case, with three weeks left till the completion date.

This is part of the association’s plan and the final decision will be made by the FIJI FA board in their meeting in Nadi this Saturday.