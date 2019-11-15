Home

Moise Kean: Everton 'appalled' at 'lockdown breach' incident

| @BBCWorld
April 27, 2020 10:53 am
Moise Kean joined Everton from Italian champions Juventus for £25.1m in the summer. [Source: BBC]

Everton said they were “appalled” after images emerged appearing to show striker Moise Kean at a house party.

The Daily Star Sunday reported that Italian Kean, 20, filmed himself at the party in his apartment.

Everton said they were “appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis”.

The club has “strongly expressed its disappointment to the player.”

In a statement, Everton added: “Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the government guidelines – including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home – through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

