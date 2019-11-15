Moise Kean: Everton 'appalled' at 'lockdown breach' incident

Everton said they were “appalled” after images emerged appearing to show striker Moise Kean at a house party.

The Daily Star Sunday reported that Italian Kean, 20, filmed himself at the party in his apartment.

Everton said they were “appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis”.

The club has “strongly expressed its disappointment to the player.”

In a statement, Everton added: “Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the government guidelines – including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home – through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.