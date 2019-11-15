Mohamed Salah returns second positive coronavirus test

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has again returned a positive test for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The 28-year-old initially tested positive last week, despite not displaying any symptoms.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian Football Association confirmed Salah had been tested again and the result was positive.

He is likely to miss the Reds’ next two games because of self-isolation rules.

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday and then Atalanta in a Champions League group match on 25 November.

On Tuesday, Salah posted on social media: “I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon.”

Liverpool did not comment on whether Salah would be available for Sunday’s game.

He remains in Egypt and the club will follow government and Premier League protocols on when he can return to action.

Salah has started all eight of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season, scoring eight goals.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, the Bosnia-Herzegovina Football Federation has announced.

Kolasinac will now miss Wednesday’s Nations League match with Italy.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday.

He is the second Arsenal player to test positive this week, after Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

It means Kolasinac could now miss Arsenal’s Premier League game at Leeds on Sunday (16:30 GMT) and a Europa League tie in Norway against Molde on 26 November (17:55).

Depending on when he is cleared following a negative Covid-19 test, Kolasinac could also miss Arsenal’s home match against Wolves on 29 November.

The former Schalke defender has made seven appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season, though only one of those has been in the Premier League.

Kolasinac’s international team-mate Ibrahim Sehic has also returned a positive test and will miss Wednesday’s clash with Italy in Sarajevo.