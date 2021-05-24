Home

Football

Mistakes prove costly for Nasinu

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 5, 2022 5:17 am
[NASINU FOOTBALL TEAM: FILE PHOTO]

Nasinu coach Mira Sahib says mistakes made during yesterday’s match against Nadroga was easily avoidable.

The side was on a 1-nil lead in the first half, and Sahib says they let their guard down in the second half which cost them the game.

The former national Futsal coach says Nadroga was a more strategic team and took advantage of their weak links.

Article continues after advertisement

“From our throw in we gave the ball away and counter attack they scored so similarly in the second half, the decision making was a problem.”

Another tough battle awaits Nasinu this week when they face Lautoka at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua at 2pm on Sunday.

Other matches in Navua include the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa at 12pm and the DPL clash between Navua and Suva at 4pm.

You can watch the triple header match live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

There will be two DPL matches on Saturday, Rewa will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm behind closed doors and Ba meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba.

 

