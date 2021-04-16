Mistakes are human nature says Lautoka coach

Lautoka coach Imdad Ali believes its human nature for players to make mistakes on the field of play.

He says the Digicel Premier League is a highly contested competition with teams going for the top position every season.

He says mistakes made under pressure is part and parcel of the game but it can be avoided.

“It is one thing that normally happens when the game is played under frustration, pressure, some good goals are missed. It is a human nature, human error created. Sometimes we miss a very simple goal but then if you don’t win than it becomes more of a problem.”

Ali says mistakes are something that will naturally happen and players try their best to remain calm and collected.

He believes being calm in a pressurized situation is a factor they will try to capitalize on to edge Labasa in round seven of DPL.

The league has been postponed and is planned to kick-off on 8th May.