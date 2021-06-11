Miranchuk seals 1-nil win for Russia over Finland

Russia secured its first win in the Euro 2020 Championship in a hard-fought battle over Finland in St Petersburg this morning.

Aleksey Miranchuk put the hosts ahead in first-half injury time with a fine, curling finish, to give them a 1-nil lead and the win.

Finland’s Joel Pohjanpalo’s managed to score a try through a header but was ruled out for offside.

Article continues after advertisement

The result leaves both sides on three points before their final Group B matches on Monday.

Finland, competing in their first major finals, won 1-0 against Denmark on Saturday in a match overshadowed by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch.

[Source: BBC]