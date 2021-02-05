Mira Sahib is new Nasinu football coach

Former Labasa and Suva rep Mira Sahib is the new Nasinu football coach.

Nasinu FA President O’Neil Chand confirms that the executive committee met last night to appoint the coaching officials.

Chand says the former national futsal coach has a wealth of experience which can help the ‘Giant Killers’ return to the premier division.

Article continues after advertisement

Sahib will also lead the Nasinu Futsal team.

Coaches for the age-groups have also been appointed with Mohammed Zeeyad Hussein guiding the Under-19 team.

Rameez Intiaz Ali will coach the U16 team.