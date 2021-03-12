Minimize conceding penalties says Navua coach

Navua football coach Amit Prakash says the team will need to minimize giving away penalties in the Digicel Premier League.

The team faces Suva this week in round three and Prakash says if the team continues to concede too many penalties, it will be costly for them.

He says they will need to be on their best in discipline and all other aspects of the game to better counter the national league champions.

The school teacher adds among the issues, scoring remains a priority that needs to be improved.

“Our scoring is a problem even with Lautoka. But we worked this week in scoring opportunities and we’ll go back again and work hard again when it comes to scoring.”

Navua takes in Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Other matches on Sunday at 3pm, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round 3 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.