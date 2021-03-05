Midfield worry for Suva

The Suva football side is planning to make a strong comeback in its first Digicel Premier League clash against Rewa on Sunday.

The loss to Labasa in the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series last month is now water under the bridge as the Whites focus on defending their premier league title.

Suva president Ritesh Pratap says the CvC has been a learning ground for them.

He says midfield is a work in progress for them.

“Mostly is the midfield area. We have seen in the last two games the area we lack is the midfield. Because from there the strikers are not getting the quality balls to score goals.”

Suva will host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Other matches on Sunday will see Lautoka face Navua at Churchill Park while Nadi take on Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

The lone match tomorrow sees Labasa hosting Ba at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.