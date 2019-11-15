Midfield worry for Nadi

The midfield is an area the Nadi football side will be concentrating on in the next few days before the Punjas Battle of the Giants kicks off in Lautoka.

Finishing and defense are the other areas Head Coach Kamal Swamy wants to iron out before their first BOG match against Navua on Friday.

However, Swamy says they need to maintain a consistent performance at the BOG.

‘’If you look at our performance we are not consistent we need to be consistent though we play good football but we are not consistent in all the games so we need to bring that consistency in our team and that is what we are working on.”

Nadi will play Navua in the opening BOG match on Friday at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Labasa meets Suva and this match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The third match on Friday will see Ba battling Nasinu at 4pm and at 6:30pm Lautoka host Rewa and you can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.