Messi urges team to remain positive

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Twitter]

Lionel Messi is urging his side to remain positive despite the unfavourable result in their first World Cup match.

Messi is hoping the team will redeem themselves in the next match but he is urging the team to unite.

Messi raised the possibility of an Argentina cruise when he converted from the penalty spot after 10 minutes in Lusail.

Lionel Scaloni’s team repeatedly threatened to extend their advantage and had three ‘goals’ chalked off for offside.

The defeat leaves Argentina very little margin for error in games against Mexico on Sunday at 7 am.

Meanwhile, tonight Switzerland will meet Croatia at 10 pm.

You can catch all the live action of the FIFA World Cup on FBC Sports.