Messi to wait for PSG debut

Lionel Messi must wait to make his much-anticipated debut for Paris St-Germain after being left out for Friday’s Ligue 1 game at Brest.

The 34-year-old joined PSG on a free transfer last week after leaving Barcelona because of their financial difficulties.

He has yet to play a game since winning the Copa America with Argentina – but is in full training with PSG.

Forward Neymar and defender Sergio Ramos miss out as well.

Paris St-Germain boss says Messi had settled in well and there was a good atmosphere in the squad.

The ex-Tottenham manager played down rumors that France forward Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer.