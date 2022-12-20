Messi to play on

[Source: FIFA World Cup/Twitter]

Lionel Messi is not ready to walk away from Argentina yet, despite ending his pursuit of a World Cup winner’s medal.

The football great secured the one major trophy that has eluded him in his storied career as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final yesterday.

The match finished 3-3 through extra time with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout.

Article continues after advertisement

At 35, this is likely his last appearance in football’s biggest tournament, but he confirmed after the match that he intends to play on.

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world on seven occasions.

He has also won the Champions League four times with former club Barcelona, but the World Cup is the biggest prize in the sport.