Messi to miss Metz clash

Lionel Messi has been left out of the Paris St-Germain squad to face Metz today because of a knee injury.

The 34-year-old, who was substituted in Sunday’s win over Lyon, had a scan yesterday and will be assessed further tomorrow.

The PSG boss revealed the injury was the reason why he took Messi off after the Argentine appeared unhappy at being replaced.

PSG, who are top of Ligue 1 after six straight wins, face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Messi has featured in three games following his summer move from Barcelona.

[Source: BBC]