Messi and three PSG players test positive for COVID

Lionel Messi is one of four Paris St-Germain players that have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Argentine forward and team-mates Juan Bernat, Nathan Bitumazala, and Sergio Rico were confirmed to have Covid a day before PSG’s French Cup tie against fourth-tier side Vannes.

The quartet is said to be isolating.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino added that Messi remained in Argentina where he spent the winter break and would not travel until testing negative.

During a pre-match news conference on Sunday, Pochettino said he could not put a date on Messi’s return.

PSG’s first league game of 2022 after their winter break is against Lyon on Sunday, 9 January.

[Source: BBC]