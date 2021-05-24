Messi strikes twice

Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League this morning.
Kylian Mbappe put the hosts ahead, slamming into the bottom corner on the counter-attack.
Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele scored from Angelino crosses to put the German side ahead 2-1.
Messi had a shot tipped onto the post and tapped the rebound into an empty net, then scored a penalty to win the game.
