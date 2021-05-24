Home

Football

Messi sets sights on Champions League with PSG

TVNZ
August 12, 2021 4:44 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

Lionel Messi said he’s “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium today, after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.

Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich. Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies.

Article continues after advertisement

His arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with not only Neymar, his former teammate at Barcelona but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

Besides Neymar, he specifically cited Argentina teammates and PSG players Ángel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

Messi said he is “ready” to start playing with PSG, which hosts Strasbourg on Saturday night.

He became the most high-profile free agent in soccer history after his attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected last week by the Spanish league because the salary would not comply with financial regulations, with the Catalan club burdened by debts of more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

The Argentinian will wear the number 30 jersey, the same number he wore in his first two seasons with Barcelona before switching to No. 19 and then the prized No. 10, which Neymar gets to keep at PSG.

