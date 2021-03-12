Home

Football

Messi scores twice as Barcelona beats Huesca

March 16, 2021 6:34 am
Lionel Messi after scoring for Barcelona [Source: La Liga]

World football star Lionel Messi scored twice and set up another as Barcelona beat Huesca 4-1 in their La Liga clash this morning.

Messi also equaled Xavi’s record for most Barcelona appearances.

The Argentina star was playing for Barcelona for the 767th time.

Barcelona move to second in La Liga, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

